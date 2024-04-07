Luxury Hotel with Historic Charm on the Bosphorus

Opened a little over one year ago on what is easily the finest stretch of land on the Karaköy side of the Bosphorus , this luxury hotel offers a unique and historic experience. With its prime location near Galataport and Istanbul Modern Museum, the hotel features stunning views and a sense of place through its Turkish-inspired design and artwork.
Guests can immerse themselves in the city's remarkable history and location.
Luxury Hotel Historic Charm Bosphorus Prime Location Turkish-Inspired Design Stunning Views Remarkable History Unique Experience
