Luxury fragrance brand Byredo ventures into fine jewelry market

Byredo, the luxury fragrance brand, is expanding into the fine jewelry market. The company, known for its unique scents and minimalist aesthetic, has launched its first collection of jewelry. Byredo's founder, Ben Gorham, stated that the brand's process is meticulous and time-consuming, as they not only design products but also engineer them to perfection. This new venture into fine jewelry follows a successful collaboration with Charlotte Chesnais in 2020.

Byredo aims to create win-win partnerships that offer new experiences and approaches to both parties involved





