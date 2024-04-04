Luxury Brands Enter the Real Estate Market with Branded Residences

Luxury brands are expanding into the real estate market by offering branded residences . This trend includes fashion and automotive labels, as well as other luxury brands . Resort destinations like Cabo del Sol in Mexico are particularly popular for these branded living options.

Luxury Brands Real Estate Branded Residences Fashion Automotive Resort Destinations Cabo Del Sol Mexico

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LuxuryDaily / 🏆 325. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

42 speakers from the world’s leading luxury brands – Women in Luxury New York 2018Register now for the 2nd annual Women in Luxury conference New York Wednesday, May 9.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »

Luxury Alcohol Brands Hone in on Lifestyle MarketingFrom Martell to The Macallan, LUXUO looks at how alcohol brands shift toward the lifestyle sector to market to broader consumers.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

Gucci owner Kering tanks 14% after Asia profit warning, dragging down Europe luxury brandsFrench luxury group Kering warned Tuesday that Gucci sales look set to fall 20% in the first quarter as declining Asia sales continue to weigh on the fashion…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

21 Activewear Looks From Amazon That Rival Luxury BrandsWe rounded up 21 stylish and supportive activewear pieces that we prefer over luxury styles — shop our favorites

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

These Brands Are Creating Luxury Lifestyle ExperiencesFrom Louis Vuitton's LV The Place Bangkok to Dior's Dior Café this is certainly not a list of your regular neighbourhood coffee shops.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

Does Gov. Hochul support luxury brands?The leader vetoed and edited several laws in December that are set to make business easier for luxury labels.

Source: LuxuryDaily - 🏆 325. / 59 Read more »