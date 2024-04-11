Luxurious Utah Home of Child Abusers Becomes Most-Viewed Listing on Realtor.com

Sitting in prison, Jodi Hildebrandt can't see her luxurious Utah home anymore — but millions of people on the Internet can. Her four-bedroom house on a 1.4-acre property with a guesthouse in Ivins was the most-viewed listing on Realtor.com last week, the real estate website said. Initially listed for $5.

3 million, the 'concrete fortress' went on the market in January, shortly before Hildebrandt and her business partner, parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke, were sentenced to up to 30 years in a Utah court on child abuse charges.Last year, Franke's 12-year-old son escaped from the home and ran to a neighbor's house for help, and to ask for food and water. He was emaciated and had duct tape and burns on his wrists and legs, authorities said. Franke's 10-year-old malnourished daughter was also found by officers in Hildebrandt's house. She was taken to the hospital. Hildebrandt and Franke were arrested after authorities found evidence the children were tortured in the home. The arresting officer said Hildebrandt had 'knowledge of the abuse, malnourishment, and neglect in the home.' Franke's popular '8 Passengers' YouTube channel dispensed advice, often from the basement of Hildebrandt's home. She also appeared in a video posted online by Hildebrandt's counseling business, ConneXions Classroo

