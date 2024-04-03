Luxurious Renovated Home in Woodridge/Brookland Neighborhood

This luxurious, fully renovated home in the Woodridge/Brookland neighborhood of NE D.C. offers an abundance of features and amenities across its four floors.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect: Main Level with a welcoming front porch with seating area, open floor plan for customizable dining and living areas, large gourmet chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and white shaker style cabinetry with soft close drawers, oversized Trex deck for entertaining and grilling, powder room, main floor bedroom with en-suite bath, suitable for multi-generational living. The second level has a first primary suite with living area, spacious bedroom, and large en-suite bathroom, two additional nice-sized bedrooms sharing a large designer bath, and laundry for convenience The top level has a stunning second primary suite with en-suite bath, spacious living area, and wine cooler as well as a large balcony for relaxation and enjoymen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Estate Fresh Finds: April 3Real Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by RLAH Real Estate. Featured Property of the Week: 2804 Rhode Island Avenue NE “This luxurious, fully renovated home in the Woodridge/Brookland neighborhood of NE D.C. offers an abundance of features and amenities across its four floors.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on home and kitchen items to spruce up your homeLooking for the best home and kitchen deals to come out of Amazon's Big Spring Sale? You've come to the right place.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Home Depot’s Hubspace is a great way to start building your smart homeHubspace isn't as powerful as Alexa or Google Home, but its simple design makes it great for beginners. Here are our impressions of the smart home software.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

Is it smart to use home equity to buy a second home?There are some compelling reasons to use your current home equity to buy a second home. Here are three to know now.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Life as an Expat in Geneva: Finding a Home Away from Home'Being a part of this community gives me so much joy,' says Shizuka McNeill, who left the U.S. for Geneva 15 years ago. 'We're surrounded by charming bakeries.'

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Home is sweet again as Real Sociedad beats Cadiz for first home win since NovemberReal Sociedad has its first home win since November after goals in each half defeated struggling Cadiz 2-0 in the Spanish league. Mike Merino and Arsen Zakharyan got their names on the scoresheet for the Basque club to cement its sixth place in La Liga. Merino scored his third goal in three games after 28 minutes.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »