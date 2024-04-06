Luxurious penthouse at Somerset House in Chevy Chase, Md. sees price drop

The grand room in Unit Ph-20B, a penthouse at Somerset House in Chevy Chase , Md., has 18-foot windows. (Stu Estler/Long & Foster)This was clearly not the first party thrown on the 20th floor of Chevy Chase ’s tony Somerset House . The real estate marketing soiree for the penthouse featured champagne and hors d’oeuvres served beneath chandeliers that once hung in a Parisian train station.

Real estate agents and other guests mingled as classical tunes played on a grand piano in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The event left no doubt of the exclusivity and extravagance of the two-story unit, currently the most expensive listed at the 17-acre Somerset House community. But since the unit went on the market in November, the asking price has dropped from $10.5 million to $9 million — a bargain compared with one D.C.-area penthouse that sold for more than Somerset House is less than a mile from the D.

Penthouse Somerset House Chevy Chase Maryland Price Drop Exclusivity Extravagance Floor-To-Ceiling Windows D.C. Maryland Virginia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



postlocal / 🏆 327. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chevy Chase Reveals He's Going To Be A GranddadFrancesca Gariano is a New York City-based freelance journalist reporting on culture, entertainment, beauty, lifestyle and wellness. She is a freelance contributor to TODAY.com, where she covers pop culture and breaking news.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Joel McHale Says He Dislocated Chevy Chase's Shoulder in an On-Set FightDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

Source: BestLifeOnline - 🏆 533. / 51 Read more »

Joel McHale recalls dislocating Chevy Chase’s shoulder during one of many on-set Community fightsJoel McHale reminds the world he has a guide to fighting Chevy Chase in his 2016 memoir

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Joel McHale Says He Dislocated Chevy Chase's Shoulder In A Fight On The 'Community' SetKelby Vera is a Senior Reporter for HuffPost's Trends team and is based in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in Hollywood Life, Vice, Paper, and DailyMail.com, focusing on entertainment, pop culture, and U.S. politics.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Joel McHale dislocated Chevy Chase's shoulder while filming 'Community'Joel McHale has revealed that during an on-set physical altercation with Chase Chevy, he 'got in trouble' for dislocating his shoulder. The two actors starred in the sit-com 'Community' for several years together.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

WATCH: Springfield police chase of 16-year-old murder suspect ends with car crashing into houseSpringfield chase ends when car crashes into home in Springfield, OH.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »