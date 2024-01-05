Luxurious Interior Upgrades for GMC Denali Midsize Truck

On top of only being available with the wide-track layout and the most powerful engines, it gets a Denali trim that is unequivocally the most luxurious midsizeDenali could even be described as a luxury midsize truck, of which there are no others. And it all comes down to what GMC has done with the interior. Open the door, and the upgrades are immediately obvious. There's leather everywhere. It's on the dash, the door panels, center console and doors.
And it has nice details with the perforation and quilted stitching. The seatbacks get embroidered Denali logos and contrasting leather panels, too. The feel is more rugged than supple, but it is a truck after all, and the materials feel like they'll wear nicely. Then you notice the wood trim. The real wood trim. It's subtle, just adorning a strip along the top of the dash and the front door panels, but the light brownstands out against the black leather and plastic elsewhere. It's got a natural, open-pore finish that highlights the material, and the strip in the dash gets extra laser-cut detail
