Lupita D'Alessio se retira con nostalgia y 'buena actitud' con su gira Gracias Tour

A la cantante mexicana Lupita D'Alessio le embarga la nostalgia y a la vez la convicción de que 'ya es tiempo' de terminar por todo lo alto y con 'buena actitud' una carrera de más de medio siglo con el Gracias Tour, en el que se presenta con su hijo Ernesto y cuyo próximo concierto tendrá lugar este viernes en Inglewood, California.

'Y le dije 'Tienes toda la razón, vamos juntos', porque estamos hablando de un legado', refirió. 'Ernesto D'Alessio es un ícono del teatro musical. Es un gran intérprete y creo que le puede dar un giro muy bonito a esta gira por su juventud, por su talento. Es guapo y aparte canta canciones de su mamá -mías- en el concierto.

