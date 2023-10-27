Lunar Snapshots: Testing NASA’s Incredible Next-Gen Moon Camera

When astronauts return to the Moon, they will take more pictures of the lunar surface than any humans before. To develop the best camera for the job, European astronauts and scientists are lending a helping hand to NASA’s Artemis imagery team.Astronauts use the Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC) to document field exploration in the lunar-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain. Credit: ESA–A.
“Adding the Moon camera allowed the crew to have a realistic taste of lunar surface exploration. It was a great enhancement of their experience, something we’d be happy to repeat in future editions,” says Loredana Bessone, PANGAEA’s Project Lead.The new lunar camera is built from professional off-the-shelf cameras with great sensitivity to light and state-of-the-art lenses.
Capturing images will be key for documenting scientific discoveries during future Moon missions. One objective during PANGAEA was to select the most suitable lenses. Together with some of Europe's best planetary scientists, Jeremy reviewed the quality of the images. "It was very useful to have the geologists' point of view to make sure the photos had the right resolution, depth of field, and exposure to maximize the science results," he adds.
The Artemis Moon camera will be the first mirrorless camera for handheld use in space. Mirrorless cameras provide excellent image quality in low light situations, making it well suited to the challenging high contrast environment of the Moon.
Jeremy Myers, NASA's lead for the Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC), gives an overview of the design to astronauts during the PANGAEA training program. Jeremy worked with ESA in the lunar-like landscapes of Lanzarote, Spain, to put the new camera through its paces. Credit: ESA–A. Romeo. "I spent a lot of time learning what you can do with the cameras available in orbit. It is not just point-and-shoot. On the Moon, just pressing the buttons in auto mode won't be good enough," he explains.