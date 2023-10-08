Luke List wins in a playoff in Mississippi. Hyo Joo Kim goes wire-to-wire on LPGA

The playoff would not have been possible if not for Ben Griffin struggling down the stretch at the Country Club of Jackson. Griffin missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole.

List closed with a 2-under 70 and missed a birdie chance from just inside 10 feet on the final hole, giving away his cap to a fan because he figured that would be the last hole he played.Hyo Joo Kim completes a wire-to-wire win at The Ascendant LPGA in TexasHe played the 18th again and made an even longer putt for his first win since Torrey Pines in early 2022.

Bianca Pagdanganan, the big hitter from the Philippines, closed with a 65 to tie for second with Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, who also shot a 65. Kim finished at 13-under 271 and earned $270,000, moving her past $2 million for the year for the first time in her career.JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Brett Quigley had to work a lot harder than he imagined Sunday to win again on the PGA Tour Champions. He recovered from a shocking double bogey with four closing pars for a 1-under 71 and a one-shot victory in the Constellation Furyk & Friends. headtopics.com

He won his first PGA Tour Champions title more than three years ago in Morocco — in his second start on the 50-and-older circuit. He had to wait 79 starts for the next victory. Quigley finished at 11-under 205 and earned $315,000.Steve Stricker, coming off a week in Rome as an assistant Ryder Cup captain, finished outside the top 10 for the first time this year.

Shad Tuten thought his 74 was going to be just enough to finish in the top 30. But after his round, video showed that he took an improper drop in the 15th fairway and he was assessed a two-shot penalty. That dropped him to a 76, and he fell outside the top 30. headtopics.com

