Luke & Emily's Fair Play Lessons After Violent Fight Explained By Director

In a recent interview with Netflix, Domont explains the explosive Fair Play ending, breaking down what Luke and Emily are taking away from the encounter involving the kitchen knife. For Emily, especially, the events of the film will shape her approach to life and love in a significant way moving forward.

“I think that’s the last time Emily ever involves herself with a man like that. The knife drop for me is a real mic drop — she’s done, she’s over it. She’s going to continue to focus on her career without walking on eggshells, and she’s going to see the red flags before diving headfirst with someone else again. headtopics.com

“I think that if Emily had just let him walk out that door without that kind of confrontation, he would have continued to fail upwards, believing his own narrative about how he was wronged and deprived of what he ‘deserved.

“The most gratifying scene to film in terms of Emily biting back when they get into a screaming match around the kitchen counter, when she finally tells him that Campbell wanted to fire him because he’s the one who’s weak. Emily fights back with her words, which are arguably more cutting than the literal slice that she gives Luke in the end. headtopics.com

Fair Play's Rotten Tomatoes score, as of this writing, sits at a lofty 87%, making it one of the highest scores for a Netflix original film this year.

Another somewhat common sentiment in reviews is how Fair Play captures the energy and atmosphere of erotic thrillers from the 1980s and '90s, an era when the genre was more popular. Jeff York of The Establishing Shot, for example, likens the movie to Body Heat and Basic Instinct, two of the most well-known movies in the genre. headtopics.com

