Luke Bryan gets into a tiff with 'American Idol' contestant over accent

'American Idol' is heating up with so much drama this season. On Sunday's episode, which culminated in the final 24 contestants moving forward to the next round, judge and country crooner Luke Bryan got into a tiff with contestant Madaí ChaKell, 22. The singer took issue with his commentary, choosing to mock his Southern accent at the end of her performance. To understand the palpable awkwardness of Sunday's episode, you would have needed to see ChaKell's original audition.

During the first round, she and Bryan first clashed over her eccentric performance of Katy Perry's 'I Kissed A Girl,' which she performed in multiple genres. KATY PERRY DEFENDED BY FELLOW 'AMERICAN IDOL' JUDGE LUKE BRYAN AFTER HARSH FAN CRITICISM: 'WE GET SET UP' Before she started singing, ChaKell hinted that she could imitate accents and change her tone of voice. 'I think you're still a year or two away really perfecting who you are as the individual artist,' Bryan told the Massachusetts nativ

