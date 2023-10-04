Luke Bracey Leaves A Heartbreaking Message For His Daughter In Mercy Road Clip

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Screen Rant is pleased to present an exclusive clip from Mercy Road, a new thriller from writer-director John Curran. The movie stars Luke Bracey (Interceptor) as a frantic man named Tom, who is on the run while simultaneously trying to save his daughter (played by Martha Kate Morgan).

Though it primarily takes place in Tom's truck, Mercy Road is a bold and thrilling tale, thanks in part to the tight screenplay from Curran, Jesse Heffring (Sigma), and Christopher Lee Pelletier. Check out the latest clip, which provides a strong indicator of the story's tone, before it premieres in select theaters on October 6.

Luke Bracey has been on a romantic comedy kick recently, with titles like Maybe I Do and One True Loves, but he has a wide range of roles in his prolific repertoire. Mercy Road returns him to the world of high-octane action, and the thriller has a claustrophobic pace with high stakes that are aided by Toby Jones' chilling performance as "The Associate.

Mercy Road opens in theaters on October 6 and will be available On Demand on October 10. The movie has a runtime of 90 minutes and is rated R for language throughout.

