Lukaku scores 2 in Roma's 4-1 win at Cagliari. Dybala exits with an apparent injury

Roma’s Romelo Lukaku celebrates scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and AS Roma, at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.
“A lot of things were said about me but I worked hard over the summer,” Lukaku said. “I’m a professional.”Arsenal ends losing streak against Man City in the Premier League as Martinelli secures 1-0 winLukaku used his chest to redirect in a cross from Rick Karsdorp following a set up from Leonardo Spinazzola early on.
Houssem Aouar had put Roma ahead a minute before Lukaku’s first goal and Andrea Belotti also scored for the Giallorossi after replacing Dybala.Lukaku, who joined Roma on loan in August, has also been key in the Europa League. He scored the winner in Roma’s opening 2-1 victory over Sheriff and had the first goal in a 4-0 win over Servette on Thursday.“I have a special relationship with (Mourinho). headtopics.com
An own-goal from Charles De Ketelaere and a strike from Valentin Castellanos, who started at center forward in place of the injured Ciro Immobile, put Lazio up 2-0 after 11 minutes. Ederson and Sead Kolasinac then drew Atalanta level before subsititute Matias Vecino won it for Lazio seven minutes from time with an acrobatic half volley after getting set up by Castellanos, who formerly played for New York City FC.Monza moved up to seventh with a 3-0 win over struggling Salernitana, with goals from Andrea Colpani, Samuele Vignato and Matteo Pessina.
On loan from Real Madrid, Reinier Jesus scored in his Serie A debut for Frosinone in a 2-1 win for the promoted club over Hellas Verona. Matias Soule also scored for Frosinone — which is up to eighth — before Milan Djuric pulled one back for Verona. headtopics.com
