Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has been named the Western Conference Player of the Month for games played in March. This is the second straight month and the fifth time in Doncic's career that he has received this honor.

He joins Dirk Nowitzki as the only Mavericks to receive the honor twice in the same season.

