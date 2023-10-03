The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of alleged sexual assault and an act of coercion after Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 31, 2023. Hermoso, who said she did not consent to the kiss by former federation president Luis Rubiales during the World Cup awards ceremony last month, said in a statement early Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023 that the federation's decision to call up nearly half of the 39 players who said they would not play for the national team as a protest was "irrefutable proof" that "nothing has changed." (AP Photo/John Cowpland, File)The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of alleged sexual assault and an act of coercion after Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)The former president of Spain's soccer federation Luis Rubiales passes a police van as he leaves after testifying at the National Court in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of alleged sexual assault and an act of coercion after Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 31, 2023. Hermoso, who said she did not consent to the kiss by former federation president Luis Rubiales during the World Cup awards ceremony last month, said in a statement early Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023 that the federation's decision to call up nearly half of the 39 players who said they would not play for the national team as a protest was "irrefutable proof" that "nothing has changed." (AP Photo/John Cowpland, File)FILE - Spain's Jennifer Hermoso reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 31, 2023. Hermoso, who said she did not consent to the kiss by former federation president Luis Rubiales during the World Cup awards ceremony last month, said in a statement early Tuesday Sept. 19, 2023 that the federation's decision to call up nearly half of the 39 players who said they would not play for the national team as a protest was "irrefutable proof" that "nothing has changed." (AP Photo/John Cowpland, File)GENEVA (AP) — FIFA moved to block potential witness tampering by Luis Rubiales when its disciplinary committee suspended the now-ousted Spanish soccer president, the sport's governing body said inby FIFA on Aug. 26 in order to protect an investigation into his conduct at the Women's World Cup final, including kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony.

The provisional ban was imposed "particularly so that potential testimonies could be given freely and without any type of pressure, fear or reprisals," FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio wrote.

The provisional ban was imposed “particularly so that potential testimonies could be given freely and without any type of pressure, fear or reprisals,” FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio wrote.

The reasons were “to ensure the proper administration of justice,” maintain sporting discipline, avoid irreparable harm, and reasons of “safety and security.”

The nine-page document said other incidents in the investigation include Rubiales grabbing his crotch while celebrating Spain’s 1-0 win over England and “carrying the Spanish player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations.”

Palacio, who is from Colombia, removed Rubiales from soccer duty because of actions by him and the Spanish soccer federation on Aug. 25-26. Hermoso was threatened by the federation with legal action and pressure was put on her and her entourage to speak favorably about the incident.

On Aug. 26, the federation had said: “We have to state that Ms. Jennifer Hermoso lies in every statement she makes against the president.”

Such conduct “cannot be tolerated and amounts to obstructing the aforementioned disciplinary proceedings,” the FIFA judge wrote.

Hermoso was contacted by FIFA to confirm her public statements and did so by an email reply the same day, the document said.

A 90-day ban on Rubiales with an option for 45 more days “will ensure that the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against him are conducted without any interference,” the judge wrote, adding it would create “a better and safer environment for all players in the Spanish national team.”

Rubiales resigned as federation president and as a UEFA vice president on Sept. 10 amid mounting pressure in Spain from lawmakers and players. One day later,