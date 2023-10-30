Luis Rubiales, Former Spanish Soccer Chief, Banned for Three Years

Former president of Spain’s soccer federation Luis Rubiales was suspended for three years from all soccer-related activities by FIFA.

Soccer’s world governing body on Monday suspended former Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales from all soccer-related activities for three years,The decision by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee means that Rubiales, a 46-year-old former player and soccer administrator, won’t be allowed to hold any post in the game at the national or international level. He didn’t immediately say whether he would appeal the decision.This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only.

United States Headlines Read more: WSJ »

FIFA bans Spain’s Luis Rubiales over unwanted kiss at World CupFormer Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales was banned for violating FIFA’s disciplinary code. Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Spain's Luis Rubiales for kiss at Women's World CupFIFA banned the former president of the Spanish Football Association, Luis Rubiales, for misconduct.Disciplinary committee judges determined Rubiales forcibly Read more ⮕

Ex-Spain FA chief Luis Rubiales handed 3-year ban by FIFAFIFA on Monday handed a three-year ban to former Spain federation president Luis Rubiales following his unsolicited kiss on Spain forward Jenni Hermoso. Read more ⮕

Former RFEF President Rubiales banned from football for three yearsLuis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), has been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, world soccer's ruling body said on Monday. Read more ⮕

FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup finalFIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years Read more ⮕

FIFA bans ousted Spanish soccer federation president for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at the World Cup finalFIFA has banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years. Read more ⮕