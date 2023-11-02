Lufthansa's Earnings Beat Forecasts After Strong Summer -- Update

The German carrier group on Thursday posted revenue of 10.28 billion euros ($10.87 billion) for the three months to the end of September, up 8% on year. The group's airlines, which include Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings aside from the eponymous Lufthansa, carried more than 38 million passengers in the quarter compared with 33 million in last year's third quarter.

"Even though the geopolitical situation remains challenging, our booking outlook gives us reason to be positive--not only for a very good group result this year, but also beyond," said Chief Executive Carsten Spohr.

The group said the good demand it saw during the summer stretched into October, with passengers rushing to secure seats for the Christmas season. More than 80% of passengers that the group expects to carry in the fourth quarter had already booked their flight or flown in October.

Demand for both short-haul and long-haul flights, particularly among leisure travelers, remains high. Passengers are also continuing to book seats in business class and first class, Lufthansa said. Net profit surged 47% to EUR1.19 billion in the quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes--Lufthansa's preferred measure of profitability--climbed to EUR1.47 billion from EUR1.12 billion, generating a 14.3% adjusted margin.

Analysts had forecast revenue of EUR10.84 billion, profit of EUR1.04 billion and adjusted earnings of EUR1.43 billion, according to a company-provided consensus.

United States Headlines Read more: MARKETWATCH »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARTELEGRAM: CVS Health earnings top forecasts on pharmacy, health care benefits strengthCVS stuck to its full-year profit forecasts despite a solid top and bottom line beat in its third quarter earnings report.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Amgen’s stock jumps premarket after earnings beat and company again raises guidanceCiara Linnane is MarketWatch's investing- and corporate-news editor. She is based in New York.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Amgen Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat, Guidance BoostThe biotechnology company beat third-quarter adjusted earnings estimates but fell a bit short on sales.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

STARTELEGRAM: Caterpillar shares jump as construction spending powers Q3 earnings beatCaterpillar shares will provide a solid boost for the Dow after the construction equipment giant posted much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings.

Source: startelegram | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: Caterpillar shares fall on equipment demand concerns despite earnings beatCaterpillar shares fall on equipment demand concerns despite earnings beat

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWYORK: Pinterest stock rockets 18% after earnings beat, advertising outlookPinterest stock boomed on Tuesday after a strong earnings report on Monday.

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more ⮕