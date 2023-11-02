Lucy Hale Recalls Blacking Out Drinking for the First Time Around 12 Years Old

"The first time I ever had alcohol... I was probably 12, or 13? I was in Florida, on vacation... and we drank Green Apple Pucker," Hale recalled."I remember my very first experience with alcohol was the same as when it ended. I blacked out -- at 12 years old. I don't remember what happened, I threw up, I got very sick, and I remember being so distraught when I realized what had happened.

"I remember shame after every experience drinking, because my drinking was never normal," Hale said."Literally every time I drank... it was very clear I was drinking to escape something, even at a young age."

Hale explained,"I didn't realize I had a problem until my early 20s," which is when she first realized how frequently she thought about drinking, and how she felt uncomfortable going out and not having alcohol. Thus, she decided to seek help."That was a pivotal moment in my life," she added. I wasn't ready to give up drinking, which is why I didn't get sober until I was 32.

Lucy Hale stepped out in style last month at the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. -Before she finally did get sober, Hale said she sought out a slew of different kinds of treatment, but none of them proved successful at first.

"I had tried so many different things: rehab, out-patient, in-patient, trauma center, therapy, medication, you name it," she shared."And there was also a very strong desire to want to stop."

