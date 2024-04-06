Lucky Winner Claims $327,028 Mega Millions Prize

The next round is on them — someone on a recent visit to a Hayward liquor store picked up a Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $327,028, officials said. The player, who has not yet been identified, was the only one in the state to pick all five numbers, winning that prize.

No one won the jackpot of $67 million.The winner has 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize. The next Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn next Tuesday at 8 p.m., and has climbed to an estimated $97 million

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Winner Prize Numbers Claim

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots Continue to GrowBoth Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached significant amounts after multiple rollovers. The Mega Millions jackpot is currently estimated at $875 million, while the Powerball jackpot stands at $600 million. The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on December 8, 2023, in California, and this is only the sixth time in the game's history that the jackpot has reached such a high amount. The odds of winning the grand prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 302,575,350. Powerball tickets are also available for $2.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

2 lucky Texans win $1 million Mega Millions, Powerball tickets as jackpots soarTwo people who purchased Mega Millions and Powerball tickets in Central Texas may not have won the jackpot, but they’re definitely richer.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Lucky Chicago suburb keeps selling winning lotto tickets: First Mega Millions, now PowerballFor the second time in a week, one lucky Chicago suburb just sold a winning lotto ticket.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

A lucky New Jersey player won the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpotThe $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot winner bought their ticket in Monmouth County. Here are the winning numbers and where the ticket was sold.

Source: PhillyDailyNews - 🏆 89. / 67 Read more »

$1.12 billion Mega Millions drawing nears, followed by $865 million Powerball prizeDES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Another day, another giant lottery jackpot.Next up is an estimated $1.12 billion Mega Millions prize on Tuesday night, enticing players

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Ticket sold in New Jersey matches all Mega Millions winning numbers for $1.13 billion prizeThis is the game's fifth largest jackpot prize ever.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »