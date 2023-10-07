The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“The recovery part is really hard because you get impatient,” Williams told the Associated Press. “You want it to happen all at once.” On Saturday, Williams reaches another recovery milestone: her 2023 tour will kick off at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

In a phone interview earlier this year, Williams spoke to the AP about her recovery, collaborating in new ways, and what’s in store for the future.WILLIAMS: I wasn’t able to write how I usually write, which is with my guitar, because I haven’t been able to play. But I was able to make enough of a chord to make a note, and I’d figure out something in my head. headtopics.com

It ended up being kind of liberating to work with other people because I hadn’t really don’t it before, to that extent. AP: And, I imagine, the chemistry had to be right — like getting to work with some really impressive collaborators in

WILLIAMS: Margo, we’ve started to (become) really good friends. She’s in the same neighborhood we’re in Nashville. We were in the studio and I think (my husband) Tom (Overby) suggested seeing if she wanted to come in and sing some background stuff and she was excited about it. She’s just so fun to work with because she’s real enthusiastic, and, you know, she’s fun to be with. headtopics.com

AP: At this stage in your career, I have to ask: Do you still feel too country for rock ‘n’ roll, and too rock ‘n’ roll for country? WILLIAMS: I think the world’s caught up, with Americana, you know, that’s exactly what that is. I wish they would bring back “folk rock.”

