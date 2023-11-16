Lucid Air's SUV, the 2025 Lucid Gravity, makes its debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Hindsight, as they say, is 20/20. The Lucid Air is objectively one of the most impressive electric vehicles money can buy right now – a range king with incredible technology and mind-bending performance. But besides its hefty price tag, it's also a luxury sedan trying to compete in an SUV world. More than a few critics have suggested the California-based EV startup should've led with one of those instead. Maybe so, but what matters is the 2025 Lucid Gravity is here now to even the odds a bit.

The Gravity made its first public appearance at the Los Angeles Auto Show today, and it's set to be one of the biggest and most important electric debuts of this event. This seven-seat SUV runs the Lucid Air playbook – sleek styling, world-beater specs and a premium price tag – in one of the most sought-after body styles there is

United States Headlines Read more: INSİDEEVS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CARSCOOP: Toyota expands Crown lineup with 2025 Crown Signia SUVToyota is introducing the 2025 Crown Signia SUV , a mid-size SUV that will provide a more luxurious experience compared to other Toyota models. It will effectively replace the Venza in Toyota's lineup.

Source: Carscoop | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Toyota Unveils New 2025 Camry with Electrified Powertrain and All-Wheel DriveThe new, ninth-generation Toyota Camry, one of the best-selling sedans in America for the past 20 years, debuted today, ahead of the 2023 LA Auto Show. The 2025 Toyota Camry will offer more power than the outgoing model along with new exterior and interior styling. It will only come with an electrified powertrain. The company's standard Safety Sense 3.0 package also gets more comprehensive and all-wheel drive is now offered on all grades.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

MOTORTREND: 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan: More Power and Fresh LooksThe 2025 Toyota Camry hybrid sedan offers more power and fresh looks to suit America's sportier sedan tastes. It is now hybrid-only and offers optional all-wheel drive.

Source: MotorTrend | Read more »

AUTO123: Toyota Camry 2025 Unveiled with Significant Redesign and Hybrid PowertrainThe Toyota Camry 2025 marks the debut of the ninth generation of the sedan. The Japanese automaker officially unveiled the model tonight, revealing a significant exterior redesign and a hybrid powertrain across the lineup.

Source: auto123 | Read more »

LİVESCİENCE: Einstein's Theory of Gravity and its ShortcomingsEinstein's theory of gravity, general relativity, has been successful but has theoretical shortcomings. It predicts its own failure at spacetime singularities inside black holes and the Big Bang. Deviations from general relativity are possible and must happen, according to theoretical physicists.

Source: LiveScience | Read more »

CARMAGAZİNE: Ferrari's Purosangue: A Thoroughbred SUVJust how good is Ferrari's first SUV , the Purosangue? We pitted it against the Aston Martin DBX 707 and Bentley Bentayga S to find out. Don't miss 2921 words of benbarrycars finest writing as he judges this new breed of super- SUV 🚀🏁

Source: CARmagazine | Read more »