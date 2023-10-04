Lucasfilm Reportedly Discussing Ahsoka Season 2 Before Star Wars' The Mandalorian Movie

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Lucasfilm is reportedly discussing the idea of releasing Ahsoka season 2 before Dave Filoni's SThe Mandalorian-era movie, despite season 2 not yet being confirmed. The Ahsoka finale has arrived in full swing, though it has left many story threads open for the future of Star Wars to answer.

Deadline reports that Lucasfilm may be making Ahsoka season 2 "more of a reality" in the greater conversation of The Mandalorian-era release schedule, particularly in relation to Filoni's Mandalorian movie and the way it's speculated to center around Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Some fans have speculated that Dave Filoni’s standalone feature film, which will be a culmination of his Disney Plus/Lucasfilm universe of The Mandalorian, Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, etc. centers around Thrawn, and that is poised to be next. However, we hear that Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, but nothing is locked yet. headtopics.com

With all productions being halted due to the strikes and the success of Ahsoka season 1, it seems as if Lucasfilm has been given the time to truly consider completing the loose story threads in Ahsoka season 2 ahead of the release of The Mandalorian movie.

Lucasfilm's Star Wars Plans Seem To Be In Flux (Again) Star Wars has been notable in recent years for changing their plans, from canceling movies and shows to delaying release dates after already giving them official confirmation. It seems as if this may be their course of action regarding Ahsoka season 2, but this time, it makes sense. headtopics.com

