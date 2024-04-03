LSU Women's Basketball Team Walks Off Floor Before National Anthem

LSU’s women’s basketball team walked off the floor before the national anthem was played Monday night in their Elite Eight matchup against rival Iowa. After the game, LSU coach Kim Mulkey said her team’s decision to leave the floor was not “intentional” and just part of her team’s “routine.” She added that she is unaware of when the anthem is played. In case you were wondering, LSU lost. The Lady Hawkeyes beat the defending national champion Lady Tigers, 94-87.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark drained nine 3-pointers on her way to a 41-12-7 stat line. LSU star Angel Reese, who mocked Caitlin Clark last year when LSU beat them for the national championship by pointing to her ring finger, had a heck of a game but fouled out before all was said and done

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament predictions: LSU vs. Iowa rematch?The 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament field has officially been announced, and it's filled with intriguing matchups. FOX Sports' Laken Litman gives her March Madness picks.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

LSU-Iowa game garners largest NCAA women's basketball TV audience everJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Iowa, LSU make history as most watched women's college basketball game everIowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese have helped spur excitement in the game.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Iowa-LSU Game Draws 12.3 million viewers, most in Women’s College Basketball HistoryGreg Rosenstein is the sports editor for NBC News Digital.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Iowa-LSU breaks viewership, betting records in historic women's college basketball seasonIowa and UConn emerged victorious and are headed to the Final Four in Cleveland this weekend. But these teams aren't the only winners.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

March Madness: Iowa-LSU becomes most bet women's basketball game everMonday night’s Elite Eight bout between LSU and Iowa was a massive hit among sports bettors.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »