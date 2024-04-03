LSU Women's Basketball Team Did Not Skip National Anthem in Protest

No, the LSU women’s basketball team did not skip the national anthem in protest. The team leaves the court around the same time the national anthem plays as part of their pregame routine, and has done so for the last several seasons. The LSU women’s basketball team was not on the court for the national anthem ahead of their Elite Eight game against Iowa.

But leaving the court around the same time the national anthem plays is part of the team’s normal pregame routine and was not done as a form of protest. When a reporter asked Mulkey if skipping the national anthem was a “conscious decision” on her part, Mulkey said, “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine where we are on the floor and they come off at the 12-minute mark.” “We just – I don’t know, we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I’m sorry – listen, that’s nothing intentionally done,” Mulkey said during the press conferenc

