Head Topics

LSU Women's Basketball Star Angel Reese Reflects on Rise to Fame and Personal Struggles

  • 📰 FoxNews
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 1 sec. here
  • 14 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 46%
  • Publisher: 87%

Sports News

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese recalls her meteoric rise to fame after winning the national championship last season to nearly leading the team back to the Final Four Monday. Reese fouled out of LSU’s loss to Iowa. She scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, but the team was unable to stop the deadly jump shot of Caitlin Clark. Reese opens up about the challenges she has faced, including death threats and sexualization, and how she remains strong for her teammates.

LSU, Women's Basketball, Angel Reese, Rise To Fame, National Championship, Final Four, Iowa, Caitlin Clark, Challenges, Death Threats, Sexualization, Teammates

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese reflects on her rise to fame and the challenges she has faced, including death threats and sexualization. Despite her personal struggles, Reese remains strong for her teammates.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 9. in US
 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NCAA women best men in star powerThe women have bonafide superstars in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese.
Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

Angel Reese, LSU brush off distractions in comeback win over Middle TennesseeAngel Reese's 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Flau'Jae Johnson's 21 points, helped third-seeded LSU pull away for an 83-56, second-round victory over No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee on Sunday.
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

LSU star Angel Reese waves goodbye to Middle Tennessee State player who fouled outLSU Tigers star Angel Reese waved goodbye to a Middle Tennessee State player who fouled out of their NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game on Sunday.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

How Angel Reese's fire ignites LSU's March Madness missionLSU's hopes for a repeat national championship could depend on whether Angel Reese can find the right blend of fire and fun.
Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

LSU star Angel Reese calls out 'crazy and weird' AI-generated photos of herLSU women's basketball star Angel Reese posted a concerning message on social media about people allegedly creating AI-generated photos of her.
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Teary Angel Reese Had Powerful Message for Young Fans After LSU’s Loss to IowaAngel Reese had some valuable advice for young girls looking up to her after the LSU Tigers' NCAA Tournament loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »