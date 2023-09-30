LSU vs. Ole Miss FREE LIVE STREAM (9/30/23): Watch SEC college football, Week 5 online

The No.12- ranked LSU Tigers, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, meet the No.20-ranked Ole Miss Rebels, led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, in a Week 5 NCAA SEC college football game on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in University, Mississippi. Mississippi and its high-flying offense stalled in the season’s first matchup of ranked SEC West teams. The 20th-ranked Rebels get a quick second chance in that scenario, while quarterback Jayden Daniels and No.

12 LSU’s own dynamic offense hope to avoid a similar fate on the road. Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) is trying to rebound from that 24-10 loss at No. 12 Alabama and remain a division contender.

The Tigers (3-1, 2-0) showed resiliency in rallying for a 34-31 win over Arkansas after falling behind 13-3 late in the first half. It was a positive sign for a team that hadn’t been challenged since an opening loss to No. 5 Florida State.

“This was our first chance really to identify who we were when we got down late and we immediately responded and we came out in the second half and played the kind of football that I expect -- never flinching, knowing that we were going to take some more shots,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. headtopics.com

The Rebels face a test of their own resiliency in trying to rebound from last weekend’s disappointment.

