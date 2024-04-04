LSU Star Angel Reese Declares for WNBA Draft

LSU star Angel Reese, known for her eyelash extensions and painted nails, has declared for the WNBA draft. Reese, who is interested in fashion and modeling, made her announcement in Vogue, inspired by Serena Williams.

She had already decided to turn pro before March Madness began.

