LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is publicizing that she had two stents put in a major artery this summer in an effort to promote screening for life-threatening arterial blockages. FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after cutting down the net after the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas.
LSU’s Kim Mulkey is publicizing a health scare to promote cardiovascular screening
