LSU’s Kim Mulkey is publicizing a health scare to promote cardiovascular screening

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is publicizing that she had two stents put in a major artery this summer in an effort to promote screening for life-threatening arterial blockages. FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey celebrates after cutting down the net after the NCAA Women’s Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas.

Kim Mulkey recalls heart procedure after LSU’s championship win: ‘Still kind of in shock’The outspoken coach — who is known for her loud presence and even bolder fashion choices on the sidelines — said she had not experienced any symptoms and was unaware she had any heart issues.

LSU's Mulkey had unexpected heart procedureLSU coach Kim Mulkey had a heart procedure in June after 'accidentally' finding issue with artery blockage.

