LSU Running Back Trey Holly Not Facing Attempted Murder Charge in Shooting

LSU running back Trey Holly will not face an attempted murder charge in a February shooting that left two people injured, according to reports. A grand jury rejected the charge Friday and instead charged Holly with one felony count of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentality, ESPN reported. Holly turned himself in to police days after a shooting at his apartment Feb. 9 in Union Parish, Louisiana. He later took to social media to state his innocence.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'I have been falsely identified, accused and arrested. I am 100% innocent, and the people that know me know this is not my character at all. I was not involved in the incident at all. 'I was at home, which is where the incident took place. I turned myself in because I was notified of an arrest warrant and I wanted to fully cooperate. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, I cannot give many detail
