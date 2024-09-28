LSU Offers Top Quarterback Prospect Elijah Haven

Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff have offered the No. 1 quarterback in America, Elijah Haven , with the young signal-caller receiving a scholarship from his hometown school, he announced via social media on Friday night.

Haven has become one of the top targets in the country after blowing up during his freshman campaign for Baton Rouge Dunham School in 2023. “ invited us to all the LSU games, they have an open invitation for us,” the elder Haven told On3 Sports Steve Wiltfong. “The UCLA coach Ted has been reaching out as well. He’s from the Baton Rouge area. It will be good to see their program and what they have going on right now as well.”

LSU Elijah Haven Quarterback Recruiting College Football

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SInow / 🏆 273. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LSU Football: No. 1 Player in America Set to Attend LSU Tigers vs. USC TrojansThe No. 1 player in America, Jahkeem Stewart, will be in attendance for the Tigers' season opener in Las Vegas.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

LSU Football vs. USC: Trojans Release Depth Chart Ahead of Week 1 Against LSU TigersLincoln Riley and the Trojans release their depth chart ahead of Sunday, variation of rotations expected.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Hosting No. 5 Player in AmericaKim Mulkey and the Tigers will host Divine Bourrage, the No. 5 player in America, for an official visit.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

LSU WBB: Kim Mulkey, LSU Hosting Trio of Top 10 Players in AmericaMulkey and the LSU Tigers slated for the biggest recruiting weekend in program history, top targets headed to Baton Rouge.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

LSU vs. South Carolina Odds: The Early Betting Lines for LSU Football in Week 3Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers hit the road to South Carolina for Week 3, face first SEC foe of 2024.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

LSU WR Zavion Thomas: 'Coming to LSU Has Been a Dream'The first-year Tiger has made an immediate impact, shining for LSU through two games.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »