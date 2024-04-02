LSU Forward Angel Reese Faces Decision After NCAA Tournament Loss

LSU forward Angel Reese has about 48 hours to make a major life decision while processing a stinging loss in her anticipated showdown against Caitlin Clark in the NCAA Tournament. She has not given any indication whether she may forgo her final season of college eligibility or enter the WNBA Draft.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KPRC2 / 🏆 80. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NCAA Tournament News: LSU's Angel Reese, Iowa's Caitlin Clark Discuss Heated RivalryThe last time their teams met, Angel Reese's Tigers beat Caitlin Clark's Hawkeyes to win it all. Tonight, they'll face each other in an Elite Eight rematch.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

LSU's Reese says no excuses, won't blame re-injured ankle for NCAA exitLSU forward Angel Reese re-injured her right ankle in a 94-87 loss to Iowa on Monday night, but refused to use that as an excuse for her performance.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Angel Reese, LSU brush off distractions in comeback win over Middle TennesseeAngel Reese's 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Flau'Jae Johnson's 21 points, helped third-seeded LSU pull away for an 83-56, second-round victory over No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

LSU star Angel Reese waves goodbye to Middle Tennessee State player who fouled outLSU Tigers star Angel Reese waved goodbye to a Middle Tennessee State player who fouled out of their NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game on Sunday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

NCAA women best men in star powerThe women have bonafide superstars in Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and LSU’s Angel Reese.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

How Angel Reese's fire ignites LSU's March Madness missionLSU's hopes for a repeat national championship could depend on whether Angel Reese can find the right blend of fire and fun.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »