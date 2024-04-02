LSU coach denies intentionally skipping national anthem

Mulkey’s comments come following criticism from many online who accused Mulkey and LSU of deliberately skipping the anthem. “Honestly, I don’t even know when the anthem was played,” the head coach said in a press conference following her team’s 94-87 loss. “We kind of have a routine where we’re on the floor and then they come off 12-minute mark.” Kim Mulkey said her team didn't intentionally leave the floor prior to the playing of the United States National Anthem.

"Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played. We kind of have a routine ."“We just, I don’t know, we come in, and we do our pregame stuff,” she added. “I’m sorry. I, listen, I, that’s nothing intentionally done.” The controversy went viral around tipoff time when video posted on X showed only the Lady Hawkeyes on the court holding hands while the anthem played, with the Tigers nowhere to be see

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Column: LSU coach Kim Mulkey goes lower after brawl at SECJust when you think Kim Mulkey can’t go any lower, the LSU coach managed to defy expectations. After a brawl broke out in the closing minutes of the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship game, Mulkey’s lack of class and character revealed itself as soon as she spoke up.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey 'ejected' during Savannah Bananas gameKim Mulkey, the LSU Tigers women's basketball head coach, had a hilarious exchange with an umpire after throwing out the first pitch of the Savannah Bananas game.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

LSU coach Kim Mulkey lashes out at Washington Post, threatens legal actionLSU coach Kim Mulkey is sharply criticizing and threatening legal action against The Washington Post. Mulkey says the newspaper has spent two years pursuing a “hit piece” about her and gave her a deadline to answer questions this past week while the defending national champion Tigers were preparing for the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey Threatens to Sue Washington Post Over Rumored Hit PieceIt’s unclear what the piece will say about the women’s basketball coach, but she’s already pissed.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

LSU coach Kim Mulkey lashes out at Washington Post, threatens legal actionMulkey says the newspaper has spent two years pursuing a “hit piece” about her and gave her a deadline to answer questions this past week while the…

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey lashes out at Washington PostFour-time national championship coach threatens legal action if the newspaper publishes a ‘hit piece’ about her that she says has been going on for two years

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »