LSU Athletics React to Calls for Student-Athletes to Be Present for National Anthem

LSU athletics were thrust into the spotlight over whether programs should be on the field or the floor for the national anthem . Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry urged state officials to enact a policy that requires student-athletes to be present for the national anthem after the LSU women’s basketball team received harsh backlash for missing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before its game against Iowa. Landry then doubled down on his remarks in an interview on 'America Reports.

' LSU football coach Brian Kelly reacted to Landry’s comments Saturday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 'I saw it. I know everybody has had their comments about it. I know we put out a statement, (LSU athletic director) Scott Woodward put out a statement as well,' Kelly said, via The Advertiser. 'I think our football players would echo this — is that if, at any time, we're required to be out there, we'll be wherever we're told to be. And that's the bottom lin

