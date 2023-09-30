LPGA Tour rookie Hae Ran Ryu leads NW Arkansas Championship

LPGA Tour rookie Hae Ran Ryu shot another bogey-free 7-under 64 to push her lead to two strokes Saturday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, leaving Lexi Thompson six strokes back. Thompson is on the leaderboard after going 3-1 in Spain last week in the United States’ tie that left the cup in Europe’s hands. Fellow tour rookie Yuna Nishimura of Japan and Hannah Green of Australia were tied for second at 12 under.

Nishimura shot 64, and Green had her second 65.

“It’s hard because the scoring is so low you feel like if you’re not under par early you’re really going to fall behind,” Green said. “Tomorrow, even if I am a couple back, you just never know what can happen. Someone could shoot honestly 10-under par and just come from nowhere.”

Green won the LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club in April for third LPGA Tour title. Jenny Shin (66) was 11 under, and fellow South Korean player Sei Young Kim (63) was 10 under.“Little worrying at hole 8, my hole 17,” Ryu said. “A little awkward short putt, but I make par.” headtopics.com

She spotted a picture of 2008 champion Seon Hwa Lee, her short game coach in South Korea, in the past winners’ gallery in the clubhouse.Muni He of China shot a 62 to get to 7 under. She had 10 birdies and one bogey.

