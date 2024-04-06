Lowest-Earning States in the US Have Median Annual Wage Below $40,000

But in the three states where workers earn the least, the median annual wage sits below $40,000 a year. And notably, all but two of the 10 lowest-earning states are in the South. Mississippi has the lowest-earning population in the U.S. with a median annual wage of just $37,500, according to the BLS.

That's due, in part, to the fact that Mississippi has one of the least-educated populations in the country, with just 1 in 4 adults in the state holding a bachelor's degree or higher, More education typically correlates with higher earnings, which helps explain why Massachusetts — the most-educated state, with nearly 47% of its population holding a bachelor's degree or higher — is also the highest-paid, according to the St. Louis Fed. A well-educated workforce can help attract businesses to the area and boost economic activit

Lowest-Earning States Median Annual Wage Mississippi Education Levels Massachusetts Highest-Paid Workforce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 States with the Lowest Median Annual WagesMississippi has the lowest-earning population in the U.S. with a median annual wage of just $37,500, according to the BLS. More education typically correlates with higher earnings, which helps explain why Massachusetts — the most-educated state, with nearly 47% of its population holding a bachelor's degree or higher — is also the highest-paid.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

10 U.S. states where Americans earn the lowest incomes—only 2 aren't in the SouthIt may seem cheap to live in one of these states, but low local wages mean it might not be so easy to get by.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Red states are better for doctors than blue statesDoctors would be wise to consider joining the red migration as Democrats continue to make their own territories uninhabitable.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Swiss inflation hits lowest level in two and half yearsSwiss inflation hits lowest level in two and half years

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Despite AI startup hype, U.S. venture deals slumped to lowest level since 2017 in first quarterPitchBook’s first-quarter report shows that venture activity got off to a slow start this year as investors remain cautious on early-stage tech.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Venture Deal Volume Hits Lowest Level Since 2017Venture deal volume in the U.S. slumped to its lowest level since 2017 in the first quarter, according data published this week by PitchBook. The story was similar across the globe, with worldwide volume reaching its lowest since 2016 and total deal value falling to a level not seen since 2019. "Sticky inflation has pushed hope of interest rate cuts to the back half of the year, and recession remains a possibility," PitchBook analysts wrote. Even with hot artificial intelligence startups scoring hefty investment rounds at massive valuations, the broader venture funding environment remains ice cold.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »