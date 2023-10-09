Carhartt is collaborating with home-improvement store Lowe’s for a collection of apparel that will be available on Lowes.com and in select stores nationwide. pants and beanies. Currently, the collection is available at roughly 250 Lowe’s stores across the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest.

The rise of Carhartt’s popularity outside of trade professions has grown significantly since its inception in 1889 when the brand was founded by Hamilton Carhartt in Dearborn, Mich., ushering in the era of high-quality work clothing for manual laborers.

Today, Carhartt has become a staple with the fashion crowd, ranging from stylists to influencers and models, and making a crossover into mainstream fashion with its Work in Progress sub-label that was launched in 1989. Carhartt is no stranger to collaborations, and has released several iterations with famed brands such as Marni, Palace, A.P.C., Sacai, J. Crew, Nike SB and others. headtopics.com

The Carhartt collection is available for purchase now with prices at $19.99 for the knit hats, $59.98 for the hoodies, $79.99 for the duck insulated vests and $139.99 for the gravel duck hooded insulated work jackets.

To celebrate the partnership, Lowe’s MVPs Pro Rewards and Partnership Program members will earn three bonus points per dollar on select Carhartt apparel until Oct. 27 and during the annual PROvember sales event in November.Kim K’s Grand Entrance and a Makeup-free Pamela Anderson at Victoria Beckham. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. headtopics.com

Read more:

wwd »

Y Combinator hires Yelp veteran to lead public policyLuther Lowe is best known for his criticism of Google as a monopoly.

36 TikTok Products To Make Your Fall Even CozierTime to buy your annual cozy Carhartt beanie and autumnal blanket to add to the collection 🍁🍁🍁.

Columbus Day 2023 store hours for Walmart, Target, CVS, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and moreFind New Jersey business news, blogs, articles and other resources. Get local business listings and events and join forum discussions at NJ.com.

Generative AI Unleashed: Charting The Enterprise FutureMr. Minevich is a highly regarded and trusted Digital Cognitive Strategist, Artificial Intelligence expert, Venture Capitalist, and the principal founder of Going Global Ventures. Mark collaborates an

Where the hell is President Biden?Tiana Lowe Doescher is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner, as well as an on-air contributor for The First on Pluto TV. She previously interned for National Review and founded the USC Economics Review. She graduated from the University of Southern California with a B.S. in economics and mathematics.