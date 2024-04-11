Low Utilization of Medication Treatment for Alcohol Use Disorder at Hospital Discharge

Despite the link to better outcomes, the analysis of 6500 Medicare Part D beneficiaries hospitalized for alcohol-related causes revealed that only 2% of patients were discharged with an MAUD prescription. "Despite known efficacy, medication treatment for alcohol use disorder is underutilized and rarely initiated in the post-hospitalization setting," lead author Eden Y.

Bernstein, MD, a physician scientist in the Division of General Internal Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, said in a news release. "Our findings highlight the potential clinical benefit associated with increased uptake of these medications in this setting and suggest a need to support and expand ongoing efforts to improve access to these medications upon hospital discharge," Bernstein added.treatment at hospital discharge is widely recommended, investigators noted, making hospitalizations"important touch points" for alcohol use disorder (AUD) treatment engagement. To study the association between discharge MAUD and 30-day rehospitalization, the researchers analyzed Medicare claims data from 2015 to 2017 in a retrospective study designed to emulate a randomized clinical trial of hospitalized patients with AUD. The analysis included data on 6794 beneficiaries with 9834 hospitalizations for alcohol-related causes (median age, 54 years; 33% female; 72% White

