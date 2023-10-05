Low Mississippi water levels could divert grain shipments to rail and truck

With farmers and the barge industry again grappling with low Mississippi River water levels, grain shipments could be shifted to rail and truck, according to TD Cowen.

The impact of Mississippi water levels was also cited. “One near-term concern for farmers is Mississippi water levels being low at certain points. This could divert more grain shipments to rail and truck at higher freight costs,” TD Cowen analyst Matt Elkott wrote in a note released Thursday.

The Gazette, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, reported that the Mississippi has reached near-historic lows for the second year in succession, slowing down river shipping and pushing up costs for barge companies. headtopics.com

Related: Low water levels along Mississippi River present a competitive opportunity for railroads, says analyst Low Mississippi water levels have also resulted in sea water intruding into the river in Louisiana, prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fill barges with water upstream for shipment to water treatment plants.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Saltwater creeping up Mississippi River may contaminate New Orleans' drinking water in weeksGovernment officials are working to address the issue.

Salt water creeping up the Mississippi River could last monthsLouisiana officials say barges, desalination machines and pipelines will be needed to combat the saltwater intrusion creeping up the Mississippi River.

Ahead of 2024, Felons Fight to Regain Right to VoteGroups of felons have sued Mississippi, Tennessee and Virginia, arguing restrictions violate Constitution

Serial wedding crasher twice arrested in Alabama charged again in MississippiGet Crime news and statistics, see photos and videos from AL.com.

Two Mississippi counties awarded an additional $1 million in disaster reliefAlready, FEMA has approved over $2.3 million since August, and this extra funding had some Moss Point residents feeling hopeful.

Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvitedAuthorities say she's apparently been arrested in multiple states for the same crime.