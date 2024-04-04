Low-Income Americans Turn Away from Olive Garden as Inflation Hits Wallets

Low-income Americans are turning away from a popular Italian restaurant as inflation continues to squeeze their wallets. The CEO of Darden Restaurants , the parent company of Olive Garden , revealed during an earnings call that the chain is losing customers who make less than $75,000 annually. Transactions from incomes below $75,000 were much lower than last year, and at every brand, transactions fell from incomes below $50,000. The state of the current U.S.

economy was a key topic of discussion during the earnings call, with “inflation” being brought up a total of 24 times. The CEO mentioned that they are seeing shifts in consumer behavior, particularly among lower-income consumers who are pulling back. In response, the company plans to target higher earners and encourage them to choose Darden properties over other restaurants

