Low-Calorie Alcohol Options for Healthier Drinking

If you’re looking to make healthier choices—but don’t want to give up drinking alcohol completely—allow us to present you with a compromise: Opt for drinks made with the lowest calorie alcohol (and yes, this means you can still enjoy a glass of wine!). You don’t have to quit booze cold turkey, says Marisa Moore, R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Atlanta, Georgia.

Be strategic and incorporate some low-calorie alcohol into whatever you’re drinking to lighten things up while keeping the “happy” in happy hour. “Instead of spending too much energy trying to make drinks ‘healthy’ or obsessing over sticking to a restrictive drinking plan, I generally encourage moderation—which is up to one drink per day for women,” says Moore. That said, cocktails can easily get heavy, so it doesn’t hurt to peruse a few options featuring better-for-you ingredients, minimal added sugars, and fewer calories.Meet the experts: Marisa Moore, R.D.N., a registered dietitian nutritionist in Atlanta, Yasi Ansari, M.S., R.D.N., a dietitian based in Los Angeles, Vanessa Rissetto, M.S., R.D., C.D.





