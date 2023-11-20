Lovehoney Advent Calendar: The Perfect Way to Heat Up the Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally upon us, and that means one thing: The Lovehoney advent calendar is back. Sure, there are plenty of other reasons to celebrate this time of year, but binging Christmas movies can only fill so much time; on the chilliest nights of the year, we’d rather heat things up. Oh, and not to get ahead of ourselves, but Lovehoney’s sex toy advent calendars are on major sale right now—and they’re selling out fast.
It was only a matter of time until advent calendars and the best vibrators joined forces. (Think about it: A series of small gifts leading up to the main event looks a lot like foreplay.) While tons of sex toy brands have started jumping on the trend, Lovehoney, which is now on its eighth iteration of its best-selling calendar, has pretty much perfected the formula, no beauty or jewelry necessary. Lovehoney is offering three options for 2023, each with a standout toy: a 24-piece calendar in collaboration with Womanizer vibrators, a 12-piece set centered around a rose toy, and a 12-piece calendar featuring a wand vibrato
