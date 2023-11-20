Lovehoney Advent Calendar: The Perfect Way to Heat Up the Holiday Season

The holiday season is finally upon us, and that means one thing: The Lovehoney advent calendar is back. Sure, there are plenty of other reasons to celebrate this time of year, but binging Christmas movies can only fill so much time; on the chilliest nights of the year, we’d rather heat things up. Oh, and not to get ahead of ourselves, but Lovehoney’s sex toy advent calendars are on major sale right now—and they’re selling out fast.

It was only a matter of time until advent calendars and the best vibrators joined forces. (Think about it: A series of small gifts leading up to the main event looks a lot like foreplay.) While tons of sex toy brands have started jumping on the trend, Lovehoney, which is now on its eighth iteration of its best-selling calendar, has pretty much perfected the formula, no beauty or jewelry necessary. Lovehoney is offering three options for 2023, each with a standout toy: a 24-piece calendar in collaboration with Womanizer vibrators, a 12-piece set centered around a rose toy, and a 12-piece calendar featuring a wand vibrato





glamour_fashion » / 🏆 142. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bloomingdale's Exclusive Beauty Advent Calendar Is Here — Shop the Luxurious Christmas GiftBloomingdale's Advent calendar for 2023 is packed with 25 of the most sought-after products for beauty lovers.

Source: etnow - 🏆 565. / 22,5 Read more »

Here's everything you'll find inside the M&S beauty advent calendar 2023Clare is a beauty writer covering all things makeup, skincare, hair care and more. Whether it be a science-y skincare launch, a high-tech hair dryer, or a TikTok foundation hack, Clare has a fascination for all things beauty.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 30. / 60,984 Read more »

How To Buy the Boots Harry Potter Advent Calendar for 2023Here's how to buy the Boots Harry Potter advent calendar for 2023. This includes bath fizzers, body sprays, and more.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 587. / 22,5 Read more »

Vinebox’s ‘12 Nights of Wine’ Advent Calendar Is Now Available to ShipIt’s in danger of selling out again.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 54. / 28,125 Read more »

I Buy a Beauty Advent Calendar Every Year — These Are the 9 Best for 2023Beauty advent calendars make perfect gifts for others or for yourself. We found the 9 best beauty advent calendars to buy in 2023, including options from L’Occitane, Sephora, Kiehl’s, OPI, Charlotte Tilbury, and more.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 53. / 28,125 Read more »

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Is A Winder Wonderland For Skincare LoversGet in the holiday spirit with Kiehl's limited-edition skincare holiday gift sets, including a 24-piece advent calendar.

Source: Refinery29 - 🏆 694. / 20,16 Read more »