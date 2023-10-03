Love Is Blind's Uche Claims Breakup Scene With Aaliyah Was Edited (Did They Actually Split Up?)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Uche Okoroha's Love Is Blind journey seemed to end with his dramatic post-pods meeting with Aaliyah, but he's now claiming they didn’t break up. Uche and Aaliyah had a rare ending during Love Is Blind season 5.
In an Instagram Story, Uche claimed production constructed their breakup scene and that he didn’t end things with Aaliyah as was depicted in Love Is Blind season 5. In a Q&A segment, Uche was asked why he told Aaliyah, “It was over,” and whether it concerned her appearance. Uche responded, “The ‘it’s over between us’ is a post-productions sound byte [sic].
Uche is adamant that Lydia joined Love Is Blind to manipulate a potential reconnection with him, and he will eventually spill more details. As for the possibility that production fully inserted a breakup that didn't happen, @therealityashley has some clarification on that. The digital creator shared a playback of the scene that Uche references, where he and Aaliyah are at lunch.
This isn't the first editing accusation brought by Uche. Following Love Is Blind season 5 episodes 1-4, Uche immediately defended himself for hiding his history with Lydia. He wrote on Instagram that production required him and Lydia to keep it a secret from the rest of the cast, and shortly after, the Love Is Blind creator confirmed this to be true.