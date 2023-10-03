‘Love Is Blind’ Are Convinced More Season 5 Couples Went to Mexico

The Big Picture Every season of Love Is Blind usually has more engaged couples leaving the pods than what's shown. But it's not common that they forward with the process beyond the pods without that journey being in the episodes. The reality show has singles date in pods without seeing each other.

Love Is Blind Fans Think Renee and Carter Went to Mexico Renee Poche is a 32-year-old veterinarian who tried to find love in the pods. She called Nick and Vanessa Lachey "mom and dad" in the first episode. "If you're like too deep too soon you wanna play it cool," she told the hosts,"You wanna like, play it cool. If you're nervous, it's gonna be a turn-off.

Renee might be dropping hints to the fans, but she's careful about spoilers. She posted a reel of her talking to Stacy Snyder about age gaps. "Wya on this season" one person commented. "Stay tuned," she replied. Obviously, the veterinarian preferred being a bigger part in season 5. Decider wrote an article about Renee being a pod MVP, and she posted on Instagram about it.

Love Is Blind creator and Kinetic Company CEO Chris Coelen already confirmed with Variety that producers didn't follow all the engagements. "Each season, there are lots of stories that we don’t tell, regardless of whether couples get engaged or not," he said. headtopics.com

