Love for Mentor high school student Jack Sawyer inspires a community and beyond

Friday night, Mentor football will host St. Ignatius in the first round of playoffs. All eyes will be on the game, but the hearts and minds are with a young Cardinal and his family and the lesson in love he's gifting them.

It was a tribute night for Jack Sawyer, 17, as he bravely battles Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer.Earlier this month, his family announced the cancer had spread, and they had made the decision to end treatment."Us" has no sides in this fight.

Juka has been printing shirts for decades. Perhaps none more pressing, though, than this latest design that benefits Jack and his family.The common ground of compassion lifts everyone to their highest self.He is the owner of iTec Graphix and made decals to help people get involved and support Jack and his family. headtopics.com

The shirts, the decals, the yard signs. You see"JBS Strong"everywhere. It is a sign of how much this young man is loved and the love he's put out into the world.It all means so much, said Jack's friends.They said it's a lesson they'll always carry with them."I pray for him every night," added Sean Pratt, a friend.

"And that is something that is going to live on through Jack with us for years to come," Crowe said."That’s going to be his legacy.” "To my classmates, teachers, staff and the entire Mentor community, I thank you for all the love and support," said the announcer during the Oct. 20 tribute, reading a direct quote from Jack."It was a privilege to be a part of this community. I’ll always be a Cardinal. Remember my motto, PACE: Positive Attitude Changes Everything. You will forever be in my heart. I love you all, Jack Sawyer. headtopics.com

Read more:

WEWS »

