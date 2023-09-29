Louisville uses defense to stay unbeaten, top N.C. State 13-10 with late field goal

Brock Travelstead drilled a 53-yard field goal with 5:32 remaining and Louisville remained undefeated by beating North Carolina State 13-10 by not allowing a second-half point Friday night. It looked like the Wolfpack would have a chance with less than three minutes remaining, but N.C. State was flagged for running into the punter and Louisville kept the ball.

Still, NC State got the ball at its own 34 with 1:44 left before Quincy Riley intercepted Armstrong on the next play.

Louisville didn’t score until Plummer’s 39 yard pass to Chris Bell with 6:38 left in the third quarter. The Cardinals pulled even on Travelstead’s 33-yard field goal later in the quarter following NC State’s second turnover of the half.

The Wolfpack led 10-0 at halftime despite compiling only 86 yards of total offense — with 65 of those on one drive. N.C. State moved 65 yards in 13 plays for Delbert Mimms III’s 4-yard touchdown run. The Wolfpack converted on fourth down twice on the drive, including a run from punt formation by linebacker Payton Wilson. headtopics.com

Brayden Narveson ended the first half with a 48-yard field goal. That came after Shyheim Battle’s interception of Plummer and return to the Louisville 32.

There were six punts in the first quarter. Then Travelstead missed on a field-goal attempt from 52 yards early in the second quarter.Louisville: The Cardinals didn’t crank out much offense as it had done in previous games, but winning its second ACC road game of the season is worth savoring.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack still hasn’t gotten untracked offensively and a solid defensive outing couldn’t save them. All of Louisville’s scoring drives covered less than 50 yards.N.C. State had won seven consecutive ACC home openers since losing in to Louisville in 2015. … Louisville defensive back Cam’Ron Kelly intercepted Armstrong in the end zone in the third quarter. Kelly, a former player for Wolfpack rival North Carolina, forced a fumble later in the quarter.N.C. State alum Bill Cowher, the only former Wolfpack player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was inducted into the program’s Ring of Honor on Friday night. He said the university was an ideal fit for his blue-collar western Pennsylvania roots.

“Talk about going back down memory lane and I can’t think of a negative (memory),” Cowher said. “When I left here, I was more confident than when I came.”

Cowher was a standout NC State linebacker from 1975-78 under coaches Lou Holtz and Bo Rein before an NFL playing career. He later was a Super Bowl-winning head coach during a 15-year stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.Louisville: Home next Saturday against. No. 11 Notre Dame___