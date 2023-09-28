Louisville goes for a 5-0 start when it visits North Carolina State in ACC play

Louisville will go for a 5-0 start when it visits North Carolina State on Friday night. The Cardinals can also reach 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

KEY MATCHUP, ranking fifth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in total offense (542.0 yards per game) and ninth in scoring (43.0). Defense has been a multi-year strength for the Wolfpack, who allowed 326 yards per game through the first four games along with ranking tied for 14th nationally in third-down defense (30% conversion rate).Louisville: RB Jawhar Jordan and WR Jamari Thrash. They’ve formed a formidable big-play duo. Jordan ranks eighth nationally with 119.5 yards rushing per game and averages 9.6 yards per carry, while Thrash ranks 19th with 100 yards per contest and has five TDs.

N.C. State: WR KC Concepcion. The freshman had a big game at Virginia with six catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. It’s a much-needed sign of development for a team still hunting for go-to threats at wideout.N.C. State hasn’t lost its first ACC home game since falling to Louisville in 2015. ... Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren is two wins from tying the program record for coaching victories. ... Louisville is playing its second Friday night game this season four weeks after rallying past Georgia Tech 39-34. The Cardinals are 16-13 all-time on Friday night. ... Louisville QB Jack Plummer threw for a career-high five TDs among six scores overall, completing 18 of 21 for 388 yards. That includes 15 straight completions during one stretch that marked the fourth-longest in school history. ... The Wolfpack will induct former N.C. State player and Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Cowher to its Ring of Honor during the game.

