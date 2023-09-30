Louisiana Tech's Brevin Randle stomps on UTEP player during game

Footage from a game Friday night shows Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle stomping the back of the neck of a UTEP offensive lineman. Randle is in his senior season at Louisiana Tech. He has 46 total tackles and two sacks this season. It’s unclear whether he will be disciplined. LARGE NFL CONTINGENT IN BOULDER AS CALEB WILLIAMS AND NO.

8 USC TAKE ON SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

Louisiana Tech won the game 24-10 behind a Smoke Harris 67-yard punt return for a touchdown. Tyre Shelton opened the game with a 1-yard rushing touchdown. The play was set up by an 85-yard catch and run by Cyrus Allen. Bulldogs quarterback Jack Turner was 9-of-20 with a touchdown pass.

Shelton finished the game with 104 rushing yards on 16 carries.

