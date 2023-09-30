Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle suspended after stomping on opposing player’s head

Randle’s disregard for his opponent’s safety and his unbecoming conduct, falling below his program’s standards, led to the decision to suspend the player. Officials did not flag Randle for his drastically unsportsmanlike conduct, seemingly missing the stomp. UTEP head coach Dana Dimel said the officiating crew owned up to their mistake later in the game.

As he gets up, Randle lifts his leg up and forcefully brings it down on the offensive lineman’s head.Randle then appears to push down on the player’s head as he nonchalantly walks away unpenalized.“The referee, who I really admire, came over at halftime and very gentlemanly said that he missed it,” Dimel said,

. “That’s part of the game. He (the official) was a class act, I really appreciated that.” Randle’s actions, however, did catch the attention of the CBS broadcasting crew.

Read more:

nypost »

Louisiana Tech's Brevin Randle stomps on UTEP player during gameFootage from a game Friday night shows Louisiana Tech linebacker Brevin Randle stomping the back of the neck of a UTEP offensive lineman.

La Tech player caught stomping on opponent during UTEP game is suspended indefinitely by schoolLouisiana Tech suspended linebacker Brevin Randle indefinitely, a day after he was caught on camera stomping on the helmet of a UTEP player who was lying face down after a play.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Schedule, Live Scores & ResultsStay Up-To-Date With The Latest Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Schedule, Live Scores, And Results For The 2023-2024 NCAAF Season!

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Texas El Paso Miners Line MovementCollege Football line and odds movement for Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Texas El Paso Miners on Sep 29, 2023.

Louisiana Tech vs Texas El Paso Stats & Past Results - NCAAF Game on September 29, 2023Louisiana Tech vs Texas El Paso in NCAAF History: Check Past Results And Stats For Insights On The Game - September 29, 2023!

College Football Louisiana Tech vs Texas El Paso Box ScoreLouisiana Tech Bulldogs vs Texas El Paso Miners College Football game box score for Sep 29, 2023.