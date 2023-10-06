Louisiana Republicans are in court to fight efforts to establish new Black congressional district

FILE - Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, R-Baton Rouge, talks to reporters on July 20, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. Federal appeals court judges in New Orleans closely questioned voting rights advocates and attorneys for Louisiana Republican officials Friday, Oct.

On Friday, Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, one of three judge's hearing the case at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, raised the possibility that the injunction, which orders a new congressional map for 2024, could be upheld while also allowing a trial on the merits of the case that could alter the map again before the 2026 election.

Members of the Republican-dominated Legislature have resisted drawing a new minority district, despite the Alabama case. “What would another hearing do that you didn’t have an opportunity to deal with, whatever it was, in 2022?” he asked attorney Jason Torchinsky, who represented Attorney General Jeff Landry. headtopics.com

Phillip Strach, an attorney for Ardoin, argued that race cannot be used to “stitch together” distant areas into a single district. He argued that a proposed Black district linking parts of the Baton Rouge to rural north Louisiana's Mississippi Delta country violates court precedents for compact districts.

Louisiana Republicans are in court to fight efforts to establish new Black congressional districtVoting rights advocates are locked in a court fight with Louisiana's top Republicans over whether the state must follow Alabama’s court-ordered path in drawing a new, Black-majority congressional district. Louisiana is among multiple states still wrangling over congressional districts after the U.S. Supreme Court decided in June that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act when its Republican legislature failed to create a second Black-majority congressional district after the 2020 census. At issue Friday was a federal court injunction that found that a congressional map drawn up by the Louisiana's Republican-dominated Legislature likely violated the Voting Rights Act. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Attorney General Jeff Landry are fighting the injunction.

